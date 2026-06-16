Hazmat called to Cleveland Cliffs in Butler County for spill

LYNDORA, Pa. — Hazmat crews were called to the Cleveland Cliffs plant in Butler County for a spill on Tuesday morning, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11.

The 911 call came in around 6:30 a.m. regarding the incident at 1 Armco Drive in Lyndora.

Pat Persico, spokesperson for Cleveland Cliffs, told Channel 11 that there was a leak from one of the process tanks, and it has been contained.

Cleanup efforts are now underway.

Persico said there is no impacts to production.

No other information was immediately available. on

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