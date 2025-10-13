Substance discovered by employee at Peoples Gas building in Pittsburgh was flour, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Hazmat responded to the Peoples Gas building on Pittsburgh’s North Shore after an employee opened an envelope that contained an “unknown substance,” public safety officials said.

Emergency crews were on scene at the business in the 300 block of North Shore Drive.

Around 300 employees sheltered in place while crews tested the substance.

Public safety officials said the substance was determined to be flour.

Employees who were evacuated will be let back into the building.

