Head-on crash involving 3 cars causes traffic delays in Unity Township

UNITY TWP, Pa. — A serious traffic collision involving three cars has caused traffic delays in Unity Township Thursday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 30 and Theatre Street.

We can see from our crew’s photos that this was a head-on collision with heavy damage to at least two vehicles.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area until 12 p.m. and expect traffic delays.

There are no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

