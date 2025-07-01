Local

Heaney flirts with no-hitter, Horwitz leads Pirates to 4th-straight blowout win

By WPXI.com News Staff
Cardinals Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Spencer Horwitz celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Erick Fedde during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew Heaney carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Spencer Horwitz homered as part of a three-RBI game in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Monday night.

How We Got There

Heaney issued a leadoff walk to Brendan Donovan, who was erased on a double play. After that, he didn’t allow another baserunner until Victor Scott II flared a base hit into left field with two outs in the sixth. 

Horwitz, who hit leadoff for the first time this season, opened the bottom of the first with a solo home run off Erick Fedde (3-8).   

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when the Pirates (36-50) sent 10 men to the plate and scored six runs on seven hits.           

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read