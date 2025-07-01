Heaney flirts with no-hitter, Horwitz leads Pirates to 4th-straight blowout win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Andrew Heaney carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Spencer Horwitz homered as part of a three-RBI game in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Monday night.

How We Got There

Heaney issued a leadoff walk to Brendan Donovan, who was erased on a double play. After that, he didn’t allow another baserunner until Victor Scott II flared a base hit into left field with two outs in the sixth.

Horwitz, who hit leadoff for the first time this season, opened the bottom of the first with a solo home run off Erick Fedde (3-8).

Spencer Horwitz with a leadoff homer! 👏 pic.twitter.com/s5kgpfvRHP — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 1, 2025

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when the Pirates (36-50) sent 10 men to the plate and scored six runs on seven hits.

