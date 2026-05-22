PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh brewery says it had a piece of its history stolen.

In a social media post, Penn Brewery said that the original bottom of its copper brew kettle was taken from the brewhouse Sunday morning.

The four-foot piece was removed during a 2023 repair and “represents decades of Penn Brewery history and craftsmanship,” the post says.

‘Heartbreaking’: Pittsburgh brewery reports theft of a historic keepsake

“What makes this especially heartbreaking is that plans were underway to turn it into a memorial plaque honoring our late former Head Brewer, Andy Rich.”

The brewery says it is working with Pittsburgh police detectives to investigate the theft and retrieve the piece.

‘Heartbreaking’: Pittsburgh brewery reports theft of a historic keepsake Source: Penn Brewery (Facebook)

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