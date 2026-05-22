Woodland Hills School District superintendent put on ‘trial’ during public hearing

BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Woodland Hills school board clashed with district Superintendent Joe Maluchnik at a public hearing on Thursday.

We’ve been following the situation for months. Maluchnik, who was hired in January of 2025, has been on leave for months.

In March, we told you the board voted to change his status from paid to unpaid, paving the way for his termination.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woodland Hills School District board votes to change superintendent’s leave from paid to unpaid

Thursday night, an attorney for the district outlined its argument against Maluchnik. He was accused of neglect of duty, incompetence and gender-based discrimination.

A witness testified that he offered raises to male employees and not female ones.

He was also accused of “touching a female teacher in a manner that made her feel uncomfortable.”

Maluchnik’s attorney denied those allegations.

He argued that his client has been targeted in what is essentially a smear campaign.

Maluchnik, he said, was acting in the best interest of students and fighting against a culture of “financial waste and student mediocrity.”

There was confusion over the hearing itself.

Signs prohibiting audio and video recording were posted, and Channel 11 cameras were initially turned away.

The hearing was held in the high school auditorium with board members acting as the jury.

Attorney Megan Turnbull was acting as the “hearing officer.” She essentially played the role of a judge. Turnbull told Channel 11 that, because this was a hearing, it is treated as if it were in a courtroom.

“We’re simply listening and gathering. School code requires we get together this way but it’s not a public meeting,” she said.

There were a number of disruptions.

One man walked out of the hearing before it began after requests to turn on additional lights were denied.

“These people on the bird say they are all about transparency and that’s the furthest thing from the truth,” John D’Amico said.

Another was escorted out by the police after trying to record.

“This is a kangaroo court,” he told us.

No decision was made today. There will be at least one more hearing. The board will vote at a public meeting at a later date.

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