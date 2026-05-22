Man electrocuted while trying to steal wire from electrical lines in Fayette County, police say

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was electrocuted in Fayette County on Friday.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says it was called to Laurel Hill Road in Dubar Township for a deceased person.

Aaron Cottrell, 32, was pronounced dead due to an accidental electrocution.

The coroner’s office says Cottrell was not on the property “in an employment capacity by the church or any commercial business.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Cottrell was found with a pole saw and a backpack. He’d apparently been trying to take wire from electrical lines when he was electrocuted.

“The Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind the public that tampering with or attempting to remove wire from active electrical infrastructure is extremely dangerous and can result in serious injury or death,” PSP says. “High-voltage electrical lines can remain energized at all times and should never be approached or handled by unauthorized individuals.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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