Heinz Endowments commits $6M to aid nonprofits facing federal funding losses

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz Endowments is working to help counter local losses from federal funding cuts.

On Wednesday, the organization announced it was committing $6 million to the second phase of a special fund, which will assist local nonprofit organizations now facing challenges with recent federal funding losses and policy changes.

The donation will go to the Community Partners Fund, which was launched in March to provide resources to the Endowments’ grantees in support of the region’s most vulnerable communities. Earlier this year, the Endowments distributed $4 million through the fund. With the additional $6 million, the Endowments’ efforts to alleviate federal impact will total $10 million.

“We know that our nonprofit partners are resilient, resourceful and doing their best under trying circumstances,” Endowments President Chris DeCardy said in a release. “There remains both uncertainty and anxiety around directives, funding cuts, and budget proposals at the federal level. This fund is one key way we can stand with our vital nonprofit community leaders to help them stabilize and move forward with critical programming.”

