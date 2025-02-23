Heinz History Center named best history museum by USA Today readers

PITTSBURGH — For two years in a row, the Heinz History Center was named the best history museum in the country.

The Smithsonian-affiliated museum again earned the Best History Museum in America from USA Today as part of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The museum was nominated by a panel of industry experts, then chosen as the best by the public.

“We are honored that USA TODAY has selected the History Center as America’s best history museum for the second time,” said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center. “At the History Center, visitors of all ages can have a meaningful experience while exploring American history. This national recognition means a lot to our staff and volunteers. It reflects the impact we have on communities here in Western Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”

