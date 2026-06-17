Here’s how to get free bikeshare rides in Pittsburgh on Juneteenth

PITTSBURGH — If you have plans to celebrate Juneteenth in Pittsburgh, consider going by bike!

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POGOH is teaming up with Allegheny Health Network to offer free rides throughout the city on Friday, June 19.

Riders can use the code JUNE19 at checkout in the PBSC app to get a free POGOH Day Pass, which is valid from midnight to midnight on Friday only.

The pass allows for unlimited 30-minute e-assist bike rides and two-hour pedal rides all day long.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom. With a bike ride together, we can amplify the sense of community that Pittsburgh is so well known for,” POGOH Executive Director David White said. “We’re grateful to Allegheny Health Network for helping us offer free rides throughout the day, and we hope people use the opportunity to visit a neighborhood they’ve never explored, connect with community events, or simply enjoy the city from a different perspective.”

Click here for more information about POGOH and to see a station map.

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