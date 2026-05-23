Organizers reveal plans for Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebration

PITTSBURGH — With the start of summer here, organizers are getting ready for Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebration.

This will mark the 161st year of recognition of African American freedom.

Organizers say that Pittsburgh’s celebration is now the largest Juneteenth celebration in the state, with the main events planned for Point State Park and Market Square.

“Inside of market square, we identified that we’re going to have a festival for the old school community, but what we’re going to do at Point State Park is for our younger generation, 35 and younger, we have some great entertainment that’s coming through both venues,” organizer B. Marshall said.

There will also be local vendors set up on Liberty Avenue, and a youth fest with sports tournaments set for Mellon Park.

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