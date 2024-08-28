Here’s how Pittsburgh colleges fared on Niche’s 2025 Best Colleges lists

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based ranking and review website Niche, which publishes a yearly list of the Best Colleges in America, as well as more localized and specialized lists, released its rankings for 2025 on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Locally, Carnegie Mellon University cracked the top of 50 of the Best Colleges in America list, coming in at No. 23. The University of Pittsburgh also ranked within the top 100 at No. 69.

On a more honed in scale, CMU came in at No. 2 on the Best Colleges in Pennsylvania list, the same spot it ranked in last year. Pitt came in at No. 7, also the same spot as last year. Also cracking the top 25 are Slippery Rock University at No. 20 and Duquesne University at No. 22. Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania is at No. 25.

