4 Pennsylvania Powerball players win $50,000 prizes in final drawing of 2023

Powerball: The Powerball jackpot has already passed a half-billion. Will it go higher? (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, but four people in Pennsylvania took home large prizes after Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, three people won $50,000 by matching four of five white balls and the Powerball. A fourth person who purchased Double Play also won a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were 10-11-26-27-34, and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 4X.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 11.

The Powerball drawing on Jan. 1 is now worth an estimated $810 million.

