3 men facing charges in connection with disappearance, death of Westmoreland County man

Three men are facing charges in connection to the disappearance and death of a Westmoreland County man.

Allegheny County police say William Fortuna, 58, of Conway, Braden Elliott, 20, of Chicora, and Jeremy Fisher, 41, of Coraopolis, are facing charges in relation to the murder of 57-year-old George Dayieb of Murrysville.

Kennedy Township Police found Dayieb’s black Ford F-350 near the intersection of Robinson Boulevard and Ewing Road on Dec. 27 at 5:24 p.m. Dayieb had been reported missing and endangered to the Murrysville police before his truck was found.

Dayieb left his home on the morning of Dec. 27 to meet with Fisher. Police say Dayieb was collecting a large debt from Fisher. Police found video at a gas station on Broadhead Road in Coraopolis that showed Dayieb getting inside of Fisher’s vehicle at 10:07 a.m. that same day.

Police say their investigation led them to believe that Fortuna and Elliott were also involved in Dayieb’s death.

Dayieb was found inside a trailer in Clarion County on Christmas Eve. He had been shot in the back of his head and investigators believe he was killed in Fisher’s vehicle before he was taken to the trailer.

Police say the property Dayieb was found on was known to all three men.

Fortuna and Elliott were arrested on Saturday but police are still looking for Fisher. The men are facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s location is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

