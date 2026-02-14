Here’s where Pennsylvania native Daniel Barefoot finished in men’s skeleton at the Winter Olympics

A Western Pennsylvanian’s first-ever Olympics ended without him stepping onto the podium.

Daniel Barefoot competed in all four heats of men’s skeleton. He finished 20th out of 24 competitors, with a total time of 3:49:86.

Great Britain’s Matt Weston took gold with a total time of 3:43:33. German athletes Axel Jungk and Christopher Grotheer took silver and bronze, respectively.

Barefoot got into the sport as a hobby after college and officially made Team USA in January, only days after qualifying.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘Let’s keep it a secret’: Family of Johnstown man, skeleton athlete recalls his journey to Olympics

After his first two races, Barefoot told Channel 11 that the Olympics provided a whirlwind of emotions.

“Being here in person is insane. Being in the Olympics, one thing, but then having the people that help you get there, you know, being there with you, family members, teammates...It’s really just incredible,” Barefoot said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group