Johnstown man officially named to Team USA’s skeleton sled racing team

A Johnstown-area native is officially a member of Team USA!

Channel 11 previously told you that Daniel Barefoot, 35, a Johnstown-area native and Penn State alum, had qualified for the U.S. skeleton sled racing roster.

Now, he’s officially been named to the U.S. Olympic team.

The other male skeleton athlete on Team USA is Austin Florian. Kelly Curtis and Mystique Ro are the women representing the United States.

“Today’s announcement of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton Team is a proud moment for everyone involved. These athletes have earned their place through their incredible effort, talent, and perseverance,” USABS CEO Aron McGuire said.

Click here to find the skeleton racing schedule.

