Here’s where & when Vitalia Wood Fired Oven is planning to open its first brick-and-mortar location

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Vitalia Wood Fired Oven is setting down roots, with plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in Cranberry later this year.

The popular food truck and catering business is preparing to open a take-out location at 1075 Freedom Road in the Freedom Village shopping plaza.

Owners Francesca and Emilio Veneziano are Cranberry residents, and beyond wanting to be close to home, noticed that the township was currently lacking a brick oven pizzeria.

“It felt like no other township at the moment would be better than Cranberry,” Francesca Veneziano said. “We’re residents of Cranberry, so we feel like it just made sense to open up a brick-and-mortar for a few reasons. One, in a space that we’re residents in, and two, because we service Cranberry a lot, we have had customers from day one support us and continue to support us.”

