Herky Pollock lays out the vision of Billy Porter for Homewood Coliseum property

PITTSBURGH — Billy Porter’s storybook career on stage and screen that started in Pittsbugh now is stoking a new vision for a long-empty building in Homewood.

After the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh first announced Porter’s unsolicited bid for one of its buildings last year, Herky Pollock and Joe King made the first public presentation for Porter’s proposal for the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum at a Homewood community meeting on Thursday evening, fleshing out the vision for a community center and business incubator in the long-vacant building.

“Billy said he wanted to give something back to Pittsburgh, and this is his vehicle for doing that,” said Pollock, a commercial real estate professional, developer and entrepreneur, who is lead partner on the project with Porter.

