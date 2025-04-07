See inside this estate in Upper St. Clair that’s for sale for $2.6M (photos)

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Upper St. Clair for $2.6 million.

The home is located at 1431 Hollow Tree Dr., and it is listed for sale with Frankie Jo Kunselman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The Georgian Colonial-style home was constructed in 1990 by Fred Becker. It has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms, and it is situated on a one-acre double lot.

Click here to see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group