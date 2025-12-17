‘He’s working through it’: J.J. Watt gives update on T.J. Watt after lung injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, J.J. Watt provided an update on his brother T.J. Watt’s unexpected lung surgery that kept him out of Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung last Wednesday after undergoing a dry needling procedure following his workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. He was taken to a local hospital and had a procedure to repair the injury, and was released.

“Yeah, he’s working through it. He’s working through it,” J.J. Watt said. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. Just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

