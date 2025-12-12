Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt undergoes surgery for partially collapsed lung, brother says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has reportedly undergone surgery on his lung, a day after the team announced he was in the hospital for evaluation.

On Friday afternoon, J.J. Watt posted on social media that his brother had undergone a successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung.

Watt suffered the condition after a dry needling treatment session at the Steelers facility on Wednesday, J.J. Watt said.

Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility.



Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today.



He and his… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 12, 2025

J.J. Watt said his brother’s recovery timeline is uncertain, but the surgery went well, and he was set to be released on Friday.

“He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes,” J.J. Watt said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dry needling is a “treatment that healthcare providers use for pain and movement issues associated with myofascial trigger points. With this technique, a provider inserts thin needles into or near your trigger points. The needles stimulate your muscles, which causes them to contract or twitch. This helps relieve pain and improve your range of motion.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Watt is expected to play again this season after the surgery, according to sources.

Dry needling is a treatment many, many players do at the team facility without issue to alleviate general soreness. Following one treatment, TJ Watt was left in extreme pain, and doctors quickly sent him to the hospital.



A harrowing experience. But minor surgery & full recovery. https://t.co/VUXQDM13u8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2025

Dry needling is a common treatment for players to alleviate soreness, Rapoport says. After a treatment, Watt was left in “extreme pain” and sent to the hospital.

The Steelers had said on Thursday that Watt was in the hospital for evaluation of his lung after feeling “discomfort” at Wednesday’s practice.

Citing sources, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Watt’s lung injury happened during treatment at the team facility on Wednesday, and that Watt was hospitalized afterward.

When contacted on Thursday, the NFL Players Association told Channel 11 it is “aware of the situation and has been in contact with T.J. and his representatives.”

