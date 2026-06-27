Highmark Wholecare gives out 8,000 pounds of produce to families at free farmers market

BELLEVUE, Pa. — Highmark Wholecare is helping families stock up on fresh food ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

At a free farmers market in Bellevue on Friday, 8,000 pounds of locally grown produce were given away through the Farm-to-Family program, which helps address food insecurity.

“People can come out to the event, no IDs necessary, no income, the whole idea is provide food as medicine to help people with a free meal,” said Michael Callaghan, the manager of Highmark Wholecare Connection Center.

The Farm-to-Family program was expanded by 40% in 2026. At 12 events this year, Highmark Wholecare has given out 82,000 pounds of food to 4,300 families in Western and Central Pennsylvania.

Since the program began in 2024, officials say more than 330,000 pounds of food have been given out to 15,000 families.

Free farmers markets are planned throughout the summer, with the next event set for July 8 at Duquesne City School from 12-3 p.m.

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