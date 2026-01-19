Highmark Wholecare expects to help 10,000 families through Farm-to-Family program in 2026

PITTSBURGH — A community-based program that connects farmers with families across Pennsylvania is expanding.

Last year, Highmark Wholecare’s Farm-to-Family program provided 7,500 families with fresh produce and preventative healthcare.

This year, the program’s food distribution will expand by 40%, providing more than 225,000 pounds of fresh, locally grown produce to 10,000 families through 35 events.

Highmark Wholecare officials say the main goal is to get free and fresh produce to people who need it most.

“Good health starts at home, often with the food we eat. This program has created strong partnerships between farmers, health providers, and educators, building a social network that provides not only food but also respect, access, and hope,” Highmark Wholecare CEO Ellen Duffield said.

Duffield says the demand for the program keeps growing and they want to keep expanding it because “we know this effort is making a real difference.”

Data from Feeding Pennsylvania shows nearly 1.7 million people in the state struggle with hunger each year.

As Farm-to-Family grows, it’s adding new locations and hosting markets across Western and Central Pennsylvania.

The program started as a trial in 2024 at Sto-Rox High School, Highmark Wholecare says it has since grown into a statewide example of how health insurance companies can improve healthcare through local partnerships.

