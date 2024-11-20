Highmark Wholecare installs new wheelchair charging stations across Western PA hospitals

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network hospitals have received new upgrades to help make it easier for injured or disabled people to get around.

Highmark Wholecare funded the installation of 24 new wheelchair charging stations at more than a dozen medical facilities.

Nearly 325,000 people in Pennsylvania live with a mobility disability and AHN treats many of them daily.

“Highmark Wholecare believes true inclusion goes beyond addressing a person’s core medical needs – it also means providing tools and resources that allow them to thrive,” said Jennifer Rogers, vice president of Long-Term Services and Supports at Highmark Wholecare. “We are proud to partner with AHN on this novel project and look forward to seeing how these charging stations enhance our communities.”

The stations include all necessary cords, a basic power source for onboard charges, 24V 5a three-stage battery chargers, and dual USB charging ports.

They can be found at:

AHN Suburban

AHN Allegheny General Hospital

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital

AHN Canonsburg Hospital

AHN Forbes Hospital

AHN Grove City Hospital

AHN Jefferson Hospital ( installation pending )

) AHN Saint Vincent Hospital

AHN West Penn Hospital

AHN Wexford Hospital

AHN Cancer Institute - Beaver

AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion

AHN Cancer Institute - Butler

AHN North Fayette Health + Wellness Pavilion

AHN Peters Township Health + Wellness Pavilion

AHN Waterfront Surgery Center

Highmark Wholecare said the charging stations are available to all community members, not just patients.

