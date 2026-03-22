Hindu temple in Penn Hills donates thermal drone to volunteer fire department

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A local volunteer fire department has a new powerful tool, thanks to a generous donation.

The Sri Venkateswara Temple, a Hindu temple in Penn Hills, donated a thermal imaging drone to Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, which is expected to enhance emergency response capabilities in and around the community. Fire officials say the powerful tool is designed to assist with search operations, identifying hot spots, improving situational awareness and increasing safety for the public and first responders.

Fire officials call the thermal drone “no small contribution.”

“Their willingness to invest in such an important and costly project speaks volumes about their dedication to the well-being of our community,” Penn Hills No. 7 VFC said of the Sri Venkateswara Temple. “Because of their generosity, we are better equipped, better prepared, and better able to respond when our residents need us most.”

Training to use the drone is ongoing, as each operator must be certified to FAA standards.

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