Fire damages Pittsburgh ramen restaurant

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant was damaged in a fire on Saturday morning.

Allegheny County 911 officials say firefighters were called to South Aiken Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

Firefighters were focused on putting out a fire at Fujiya Ramen. Our crew saw damage inside the restaurant’s dining room and on the second floor.

911 officials tell us no one was hurt.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. It also wasn’t clear if the flames damaged adjoining businesses.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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