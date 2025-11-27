Hines Ward advances in Hall of Fame voting, 3 other Steelers do not

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward advanced to become a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, the 10th time that Ward has been a semifinalist, but three other former Steelers did not, including former semifinalist James Harrison.

Ward is among the 26 semifinalists announced by the Hall of Fame on Tuesday for the Class of 2026 that will be cut to 15 finalists later this year before the full Hall of Fame selection committee votes on the class in February.

Ward has been a semifinalist for nine consecutive years, but has never advanced beyond that stage in the voting process.

Harrison, who was eligible for a fourth time, has been a semifinalist twice before, including last season, but he did not advance in the voting this time around.

