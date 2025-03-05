Historic Butler County hotel, restaurant closing after nearly 200 years

SAXONBURG, Pa. — A historic Butler County hotel, bar and restaurant is closing its doors after nearly 200 years of business.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Hotel Saxonburg,” the business said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The business cited health issues, rising costs of food and growing expenses associated with maintaining the historic building as reasons for ceasing operations.

“It has been an honor to serve this wonderful community, and we’re truly grateful for the memories and support we’ve shared along the way. It has been a privilege to host so many of you and we will miss the connections, camaraderie and smiling faces,” the post went on to say. “Thank you to all our guests, staff, and supporters. Your loyalty has meant the world to us and we will forever hold fond memories of the Hotel Saxonburg with all of you.”

Hotel Saxonburg was founded in 1832 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, according to a prior real estate listing. The hotel was also previously known as The Central Hotel and The Laune House.

The late Fred Rogers, of Pittsburgh’s beloved “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ was a frequent guest of Hotel Saxonburg when his show was popular in the 1980s, the Butler Eagle reported.

