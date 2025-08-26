Historic Dormont theater to reopen in November

DORMONT, Pa. — Dormont’s historic Hollywood Theater is set to reopen after a two-year renovation.

The theater, now renamed Row House-Hollywood, opens on Nov. 6, 2025. It will feature a restored 1926 atmospheric design and state-of-the-art digital and film projection capabilities. The grand opening will include a screening of Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent film ‘Metropolis’ with live accompaniment.

“We took our time on this project to do it right,” said Brian Mendelssohn, principal of Row House Cinemas. “We want this space to be more than just a movie theater. Our vision is for it to be a truly unique destination, a communal movie experience, and most importantly a great night out.”

The main theater has been restored to mimic the original 1926 atmospheric movie house, known for its domed ceiling with embedded star lights and classical architectural set.

In addition to the historical design, Row House-Hollywood will feature modern digital projection and audio equipment, as well as a new stage and an expanded screen in the 400-seat main auditorium.

The theater will also introduce film projection using the 35/70 mm Norelco projector originally used at The Byham Theater in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Programming at the theater will include a mix of repertory films and special events, with plans to introduce 70 mm prints and film festivals by late 2026 or early 2027.

The renovation also included converting the expansive basement storage space into a 46-seat second screening room, two rentable media/karaoke rooms, a full bar, and an arcade, with most basement features expected to open by late November.

Officials say Row House-Hollywood promises will offer a blend of historical charm and modern cinematic experiences.

“Generations of Pittsburghers have memories from the Hollywood, and we’re excited to offer the next one-of-a-kind movie experience in this building on the eve of its 100th anniversary,” Mendelssohn said.

