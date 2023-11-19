Local

Holiday Light season begins at Kennywood Park for 2023

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Holiday Light season begins at Kennywood Park for 2023 Kennywood’s Holiday Lights season is open. (Kennywood Park/Kennywood Park)

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Holiday Lights season is open.

The park’s seasonal event has more than two million lights and will feature a new Santa Claus experience.

There will be 20 rides open in the park including the park’s newest ride, Spinvasion.

Visitors can also participate in a Christmas-themes scavenger hunt and

Each night will feature a tree lighting of Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree which stands at 100 feet.

The season started on Saturday and will run until Jan. 1.

Click here to see Kennywood’s calendar for the season.

