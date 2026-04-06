Homeless encampment returns near community center; Light of Life, city look for solution

PITTSBURGH — Through Drone 11’s overhead view, you can see several tents lining the pathway near Chestnut Street in the North Side, plus trash and other items covering the ground.

Pittsburgh Encampment 4/6/2026 Pittsburgh Encampment 4/6/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

It’s the homeless encampment that we first told you about in 2023 when our crew found dozens of people living there, as well as drug paraphernalia and garbage.

The encampment was eventually cleared, but now, it’s popped up again.

“Our outreach team has been seeing people in different camps, and when those camps are shut down, they end up popping up at Chestnut Street, so it’s almost like it’s becoming this go-to place when others are shut down,” Jerrel Gilliam told Channel 11.

Gilliam is the Executive Director of Light of Life Rescue Mission, who told Channel 11 he’s particularly concerned about the location of this encampment.

“It’s often because of bad actors who try to victimize those people. When drug dealers and human traffickers come to those areas, they also can victimize [those] around them,” he said.

It’s across the street from the Sarah Heinz House, which holds after-school programs for kids, plus a fitness center for people 65 and older.

Gilliam is worried about those two vulnerable populations.

“The Heinz House has a wonderful organization there. Not only for children and families but also for [the] elderly. We want it to be safe for them, so we stand with them and [are] trying to find solutions,” Gilliam said.

His outreach team has been trying to find stable housing for people who live in the camp, and he’s calling on the city to do the same, but to also have patience during the process.

“When some of the initial decommissioning were happening, signs were just going up and people were given 10 days to get out… we know that’s not [an] effective way. It may take weeks for people to find that next step,” Gilliam said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Corey O’Connor’s administration tells Channel 11 they are aware of the encampment and are working with the county and other partners to find housing solutions.

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