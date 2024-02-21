Hopewell Area School District leaders looking to consolidate into fewer buildings

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Major changes could be coming to a Beaver County school district.

Hopewell Area School District officials are looking to consolidate into fewer buildings.

It could mean the closure of two or more of the district’s three elementary schools.

“Whether that means right-sizing to a given building, building something new. All of those elements are on the table,” Superintendent Jeff Beltz said.

Community members met in small groups at the high school cafeteria on Tuesday to consider options.

“I feel like having this opportunity for listening to parents and public and the community is a really good idea,” Brooke Nelson said. She is the parent of a third grader. “I’m liking the K-6, 7-12 kind of thing.”

One concern brought up by a number of people is bussing. The district covers 60 square miles and is made up of three townships: Hopewell, Independence and Raccoon.

“My daughters went to Independence, we lived in Raccoon, so the bus ride was very difficult and is a big consideration also,” Kathryn Obelak said. She was on the school board when the issue of consolidation was brought up a few years ago.

No changes will go into effect before the next school year. The district is aiming to have the plan selected by the end of May.

