Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming back to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH — Hot Wheels Mosnster Trucks Live is coming to Pittsburgh with an all-new theme, Glow-n-Fire.

The show will be at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Aug 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

Last year was the first time the monster truck show came to Pittsburgh. Event organizers said fans can expect the “same level of fun and excitement,” but with an “added fiery twist.”

Fans will also have the chance to participate in an all-new pre-show party, held two and a half hours before every performance. The experience will provide access to the floor for an up close look at the trucks along with autograph signings from drivers and performers. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

