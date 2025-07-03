Hours-long closure expected for water main break repairs on busy South Hills road

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Repairs on a water main break in Castle Shannon will have a busy road closed through the evening rush hour on Thursday.

Castle Shannon police said Grove Road will be closed between Library Road and McRoberts roads for around five to six hours.

The police department said drivers should plan ahead and find alternative routes to avoid congestion.

No other information was immediately available.

