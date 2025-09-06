House’s deck, in-ground pool damaged by fire in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A house’s deck and in-ground pool were damaged during an early-morning fire in Pleasant Hills on Saturday.

Officials with the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company say the call came in at 4:58 p.m. for a residential fire on Millet Lane.

The house’s back deck was reportedly on fire, and the caller was trying to let the homeowner know.

Firefighters arrived to find a deck fire that wasn’t threatening the house but was spreading.

Crews extinguished the fire, though the deck and an in-ground pool had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

