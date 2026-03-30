How UPMC is gearing up for NFL Draft medical response

PITTSBURGH — When it comes to taking care of the medical needs of the hundreds of thousands of people who will be in Pittsburgh for next month’s NFL Draft, UPMC will be leaning on not just advice from previous draft cities but also the learnings the health system and others have gleaned from previous large-scale events it has dealt with.

It will be a robust and multilayered effort drawing on the deep capabilities of the Pittsburgh region’s medical community, said UPMC Chief Medical Officer and nationally known emergency medical expert Dr. Don Yealy.

That’s a big advantage, said Yealy: Within only a few miles of the draft events at Point State Park and the North Shore there are three adult level I trauma centers: UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland, UPMC Mercy in Uptown, and Allegheny Health Network’s Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side. There’s also the pediatric level I trauma center at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

That, said Yealy, gives emergency medical personnel extraordinary depth in determining just where the sick and injured will go, and scaling up responses at hospitals depending on the severity of the call.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group