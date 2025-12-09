How U.S. Steel’s move to restart blast furnace in Granite City impacts the Pittsburgh region

United States Steel Corp.’s decision to restart a blast furnace at the Granite City Works in Illinois won’t likely have an impact on operations at the Mon Valley Works.

U.S. Steel announced late Thursday that it would restart one of the two Granite City blast furnaces due to customer demand in the steel industry and what it called the “ordinary course of business planning.” The move, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will add 400 jobs to the complex.

It won’t impact the Mon Valley Works, the sprawling steel complex in West Mifflin, Clairton, Braddock and North Braddock where more than 3,000 employees work, U.S. Steel told the Business Times. If a plan earlier this year to stop processing steel slabs at Granite City Works had continued, then more work would have gone to Mon Valley Works and Gary Works in Indiana.

