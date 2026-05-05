Man taken into custody in Wilkinsburg after shooting another man in Pittsburgh, police say

A man is in custody after police say he shot another man in Garfield. — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man in Garfield.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 7 p.m.

Officers said the man, a father, went to the house on Columbo Street to pick up his children, who were with their mother. Police said while there, he got into an argument with another man before leaving with the children in his vehicle.

Police said the man came back after a short time and shot the other man in the elbow from his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital by private means.

Wilkinsburg Police later pulled the alleged shooter’s vehicle over, and he was taken into custody. The children were not hurt.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Man in custody after shooting another man in Garfield, police say A man is in custody after police say he shot another man in Garfield. (WPXI/WPXI)

Man in custody after shooting another man in Garfield, police say A man is in custody after police say he shot another man in Garfield. (WPXI)

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