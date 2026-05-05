Washington County commissioner responds to concerns over future of public housing complex

WASHINGTON — Residents of Jollick Manor and Crumrine Towers in Washington County reached out to Channel 11, concerned they could be forced out of their homes due to recent interest in the property from Washington & Jefferson College.

On Monday, Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman said he wants to set the record straight, telling Channel 11 the property owned by the Washington County Housing Authority isn’t being bought or sold at this time.

“We’ve heard this rumor for about a year now. I can tell you, as it stands right now, there’s no truth to it,” Sherman said. “I assure them that, as it stands right now, that they’re safe.”

Residents planned to attend a meeting on Monday evening to make sure the complex isn’t sold after hearing the college had plans to purchase the land and redevelop it.

“Is W&J interested in the property? Sure. Again, I think that a private developer would be, anyone would be. It’s a really nice piece of property. But just because someone’s interested in something doesn’t mean that there is action in place,” Sherman said.

Many residents view the complex as their forever home.

“I thought this was my last place that I was ever going to move, that they would be taking me out on a gurney,” said Angela Davis, who lives in Crumrine Towers.

Washington mayor JoJo Burgess believes this housing needs to be protected at all costs. He said he plans to attend Thursday’s county commission meeting to make sure that’s what’s being done.

“We already have a housing shortage in Washington as it is,” Burgess said. “Some things just don’t line up. I can be told no, but I’m going to be sure that I have it on record asking the question and have their response on the record to make sure there’s no private dealings behind the scenes that may be different from what the public’s being told.”

Sherman told Channel 11 that if any conversations were happening, they would be at a federal level, not state or county. Residents said they’re asking for transparency from all levels of government.

“I would like honest, truthful answers in layman’s terms,” said Carol Glass, who lives in Crumrine Towers. “You’d think they would let us know what was going on because it’s our futures that are in jeopardy here.”

“We just want to be in the loop to know what’s going on. Talk to us, don’t hide stuff,” said Glenda Umensetter.

Many people also plan to attend Thursday’s county commission meeting to make sure their voices are heard there as well.

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