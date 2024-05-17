Local

Human skull found in Cambria County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A human skull was found near the Little Conemaugh River in Cambria County on Thursday night.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the skull was found by a fisherman around 8 p.m.

Investigators are working to identify the remains.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees told WJAC his office is working with a forensic pathologist, a dentist and an anthropologist.

The investigation is ongoing.

