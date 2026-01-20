Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh gets extra volunteers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh had some extra hands lend their time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Students from Pitt’s “PittServes” program came in to help with the animals and help package food for needy residents.

Organizers at HARP say volunteers are key to fulfilling their mission and all the initiatives they have in motion.

“When we think about the number of hours - folks come in here multiple times a week to help us walk dogs, cuddle cats, and also these very important day of service opportunities...I think it’s a wonderful way for organizations and groups to also be engaged in their communities,” Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh Director of Marketing Michele Frennier said.

Along with students coming in during the afternoon, HARP hosted a family volunteer night, bringing in families and kids to help make toys and treats for the shelter animals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group