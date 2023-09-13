Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh offering free adoptions this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is offering free adoptions this weekend.

According to a news release, the waived adoption fees are being made possible through a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

From Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, HARP will waive adoption fees for animals of all ages.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and given vaccines before adoption.

HARP currently has more than 200 animals in its care.

“As an open-door shelter, HARP accepts all animals in need, and provides them with the care they need and the love they deserve,” said Gerry Delon, HARP’s Executive Director. “But we need to find homes for all the deserving animals waiting to be adopted, especially those who may have been with us for quite some time.”

For more information, call 412-345-7300 or email adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.

