2 men dead, 1 person critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two men are dead and a third person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hill District.

The victims have been identified as Dean Marbury, 43, and Jawan Montae Palmer, 37, both of Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification for 11 rounds in the area of Webster Avenue. They found Marbury with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims, including Palmer, went to the hospital by private vehicle. Palmer was pronounced dead a short time later. The other person is in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

