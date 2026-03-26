Huntington names 24 pro golfers as brand ambassadors including Pittsburgher

Huntington National Bank on Tuesday revealed its 2026 partnership with a group of professional golfers, and the ranks include the son of its top executive in the region.

The bank said a group of two dozen high-profile professionals make up the Team Huntington Golf Ambassadors who will represent the financial institution on and off the course throughout the season.

The roster includes Scottie Scheffler, World No. 1 golfer and 20-time PGA Tour winner, and Nancy Lopez, the legendary retired golfer and LPGA Hall of Famer. Pittsburgh native Neal Shipley, an emerging PGA Tour player with a national following, also has joined the team. He is the eldest son of Susie Shipley, group regional president and president of Huntington’s Pennsylvania, Ohio Valley and Mahoning Valley region.

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