Huntington opens latest branch in Pittsburgh area

Huntington National Bank has opened its newest location in the Pittsburgh metro.

The Peters Township branch is located at 3944 Washington Road in Canonsburg. It is one of two local branches confirmed earlier this year by Huntington.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s website said the application was received on Feb. 16 and effective as of April 29.

