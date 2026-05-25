Fire destroys West Deer home

WEST DEER, Pa. — A house in West Deer was destroyed in an early morning fire.

An Allegheny County 911 official tells Channel 11 that firefighters were called to a home on Highland Drive in West Deer after 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Our crew on scene wasn’t able to get close to the home, but from a distance could only see charred remains of a structure.

The 911 official says no one was hurt in the fire. Multiple fire departments responded to put out the flames.

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