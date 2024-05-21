I-70 west in Washignton County will be closed for ‘extended time’ due crash

A part of Interstate 70 in Washington County is shut down due to a crash involving a tri-axle and tractor-trailer.

State police said that the westbound lanes at mile marker 28 near Bentleyville will be closed for an “extended time.”

Troopers are asking drivers to consider using alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

