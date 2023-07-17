‘I love it’: Kenny Pickett fires back at Steelers offense concerns

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett believes the concerns over the Steelers offense are greatly exaggerated. The Steelers quarterback is entering his second season with Matt Canada at the helm, but there have been questions from analysts that question what Canada is doing with the team’s offense.

One such report got released to the point where it was decided that the offense would not open up much for Pickett. Joining Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, Pickett and Heyward joked about the absurdity of the reports and fired back on some questions about the offense.

