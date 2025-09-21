‘I Want to Help the Pirates Win More Games,’ Ben Cherington Expecting to Return as GM

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

As the 2025 season comes to an end, the Pittsburgh Pirates are in an all-too-familiar spot.

The Pirates already clinched their 29th losing season in the last 33 years and their seventh sub-.500 season in a row.

Six of those seasons have come since Ben Cherington took over as the team’s general manager prior to the 2020 season. Under Cherington’s watch, the Pirates have yet to sniff a .500 season, let alone a spot in the playoff picture.

Despite the Pirates’ struggles over the past six years, Cherington is operating under the assumption he will continue in his current role.

