‘I was freaking out’: Woman gets caught in the middle of a police chase in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — It was a dramatic end to a chase along a busy road in Westmoreland County, a crash with police drawing their guns at the driver.

Multiple cars were hit during the incident along Route 30 in North Huntingdon on Sunday and 31-year-old Noah Winstead was arrested in connection with the chase.

Keona Watkiss told Channel 11 that she was on her way to the store when she was suddenly caught in the middle of the chase.

“I was like, if anything happens, I’m right there. My car’s not going to save me like I’m right there,” Watkiss said, who was on the phone with her father at the time. “I told him I said, ‘dad, they have guns.’”

Exclusive surveillance video we obtained shows the moment Winstead slammed into the cars and police drew their guns. Watkiss said she walked away with only a neck injury but considers herself lucky.

“If I didn’t move and if I were to be slammed the right way, I could not be here right now and that is terrifying to think about,” Watkiss said.

According to a police report, Winstead was being chased by officers for a few miles down Route 30. He’s now being charged with resisting arrest, recklessly endangering others and receiving stolen property.

“You’re in three lanes there, and then all of this just ‘smack’ happens,” Watkiss said. “I just feel like it would be safer to just catch him later down the road. Especially with how many accidents have happened at that intersection.”

Channel 11 reached out to North Huntingdon police about Watkiss’ safety concerns but have not heard back. Winstead has yet to be arraigned before a judge.

